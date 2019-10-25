Baton Rouge, Louisiana (70803)

Today

Thundershowers this afternoon following a period of morning rain. High 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.