Both the men's and women’s golf teams held a supply drive on Sunday to collect goods and non-perishable food and send them to Lake Charles to help those affected by Hurricane Laura.
Earlier this week, Hurricane Laura devastated parts of Lake Charles and left residents without access to food, water and shelter. This initiative, while still amid a global pandemic, is bringing a sliver of normalcy to a town that has lost everything.
The LSU golf team tweeted out on Sunday a list of acceptable items to contribute, including bandages, water, canned food, batteries and more. All collected items will be distributed to the football team, who made a trip to Lake Charles this week.
“This opportunity is a great way for members of this community to help out those affected,” said Garret Runion, head coach of the women’s team.
All donations were accepted at The University Club in Baton Rouge. Many neighbors and residents came to the site to show their appreciation for the golf teams’ efforts and to donate supplies to help their fellow Louisianans.
“This is our way of doing our part,” Runion said. “It’s what our small part of the LSU community can add to LSU’s bigger part.”