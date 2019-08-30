LSU senior golfer Philip Barbaree has been named to the Haskins Award Watch List, given annually to the nation’s most outstanding collegiate golfer, released on Friday morning.
Barbaree is coming off his best year in Baton Rouge, posting a career-best scoring average of 71.48 in 33 rounds. He joins 25 of college golf’s premier players — including Cole Hammer (Texas), Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State) and Chun An Yu (Arizona State). Oklahoma State’s Matt Wolff, who has since turned professional, was presented the award last year.
Leading the Tigers with three top-five finishes in his junior season, Barbaree earned All-SEC second-team and PING Southeast All-Region Team honors.
The Tigers are set to begin their 2019-20 campaign on Sept. 13-15 at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona. In fact, Barbaree, the Shreveport native, posted his best tournament to par at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate last season, posting a 7-under 203 with individual rounds of 67-67-69, finishing tied for 12th overall.
LSU fell just short at the NCAA Championships last May in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Barbaree is the Tigers’ most decorated golfer, but this year he’s hunting for something far greater than a personal accolade. Find the full 25-man watch list at GolfChannel.com.