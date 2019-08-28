LSU gymnast Sami Durante faced criticism on social media Wednesday for a circulated Snapchat that some have called 'racist' and 'insensitive.'
Durante's Snapchat depicted writing in Mandarin on a classroom projector screen. "Excuse me sir...we're in America," her comment said.
Durante, a junior from Athens, Georgia, earned SEC All-Freshmen and SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
Hey @LSU @LSUsports how about some racial and cultural sensitivity training for your racist gymnast Sami Durante??? DO SOMETHING pic.twitter.com/eLOsH8ssHx— KARL WARDEN (@KarlWarden) August 28, 2019
The Reveille reached out to the athletic department for a statement:
"While individual student athletes have the right to express themselves on social media, they are representatives of LSU athletics and our diverse and inclusive department. Our student-athletes receive formal training each year on inclusion and diversity, in addition to continuing mentorship on making good decisions on and off social media."
"We do not condone any offensive statement made by a member of the Athletics community and will continue to work to educate our student athletes."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.