LSU vs. Auburn Gym

LSU gymnastics junior all-around Kiya Johnson gets locked in before the vault Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 during LSU's 197.975-197.750 win over Auburn in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on N. Stadium Drive in Baton Rouge, La.

 Savanna Orgeron

 LSU gymnast Kiya Johnson competed on vault during Semifinal II of the NCAA Gymnastics championships Thursday evening. She rotated with the Auburn gymnastics team at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. 

“Everyone involved with this program is so very proud of Kiya Johnson today,” Head Coach Jay Clark said. “It’s rare to be able to coach someone of the talent level and complete character as a human being as Kiya Johnson.”

Johnson stuck the landing on a double twisting layout and scored a 9.9125. The Texas native finished third overall in the second semifinal and sixth overall between both sections to earn first-team honors.  This is the junior’s ninth time in her career to make All-American status. 

“She epitomizes what we want our program and team to represent," Clark said. "Excellence at every level of what she does is what defines her. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again; every coach should have the privilege of coaching a Kiya Johnson.”

