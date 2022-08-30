On Tuesday, LSU Gymnastics announced the return of their annual banquet. Due to COVID-19, the program hasn’t held the event in the last three years. The banquet will officially return on Sunday, Sept. 25 at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel.
This event will celebrate the accomplishments of the gymnasts from the 2022 season while giving attendees the opportunity to support the program for its upcoming season.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with a social hour. Brunch will later be served following the presentation of awards. The silent auction will kickoff at 12:30 p.m.
The program extends an invitation to anyone interested in attending the banquet. This is the first time the event is led by Jay Clark, who’s heading into his second season as head coach and tenth season overall at LSU.
Tickets are $40 per person or $300 for a party of eight. Attendees can also opt to sponsor a staff member or student-athlete’s meal for $40.
Tickets can be bought on the LSU Gymnastics page on LSUSports.net or by following the link posted on the program’s social media platforms.