LSU gymnastics sets the bars on fire.
The Tigers scored a season-high 49.525 on the uneven bars — the highest event score of the night from either team — in a 197.125-195.725 victory over Arkansas. Uneven bars is the lowest of LSU's event averages.
LSU coach D-D Breaux said that the team showed a lot of polish during bars and the preparation was paying off tenfold.
"It was normal really," said LSU senior Ruby Harrold. "We harp in the gym so much on doing what we know and not overthinking. This week has been very focused on fixing the details as we head into postseason so that showed tonight with many individual and season highs."
No Tiger scored below a 9.825, which came from freshman all-arounder Alyona Shchennikova.
Junior Sami Durante and senior Ruby Harrold both scored 9.875s.
One key contribution was from senior Kennedi Edney, who had been limited to two or three events since injuring her elbow the week before the Jan. 31 against Alabama.
Edney put up a 9.925 in the fifth spot for the Tigers. She also competed in the all-around for the first time since scoring a 39.675 against Florida.
"Bars felt normal," Edney said. "I needed the break for my elbow to heal up properly so that it wouldn't hurt as much to come back from. Getting back out there was just like normal."
Freshman Kiya Johnson — who was limited to two events tonight in order to rest — put up a meet-high and career-high 9.95 in the leadoff spot in the uneven bars for LSU.
LSU junior Bridget Dean also contributed a career-high 9.90 on bars to elevate the Tigers' score.
Breaux said that the bars rotation brought the momentum for the rest of the meet for LSU.
"(The bars lineup) was huge," Breaux said. "The difference is the kids, Jay (Clark) holds their feet to the fire every single day on handstand positions, lockout positions, body shape and landings. It's day in and day out the same, consistent message and that showed tonight."