LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux announced her retirement after 43 seasons on Thursday.
"It is with joy, love, peace, appreciation--and some sadness but no regret--that I announce to my LSU family and community that I am retiring from coaching but not retiring from LSU," Breaux said.
Prior to announcing her retirement, Breaux disclosed that LSU gymnastics co-coach Jay Clarke will take over, calling him "a great recruiter" and saying his coaching "is demanding and produces excellence."
"For 43 years, I have dedicated my life to LSU gymnastics and to my children," Breaux said. "I am so proud to say they have grown into great women and mothers during this journey."
Breaux said that while COVID-19 did play a role in her retirement, she also wants to spend more time with her grandchildren.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey wrote:
"D-D Breaux is a genuine legend at the longest serving coach, in any sport, across the 87-year history of the Southeastern Conference. For more than four decades she has taught her student-athletes the traits of dedication, perseverance and relentless pursuit of perfection. Her record of endurance and success is a truly remarkable achievement, and she has been a cornerstone in the growth of the popularity of gymnastics in SEC. D-D's remarkable career earns a 10.0, and we wish her all the best."
Over the course of Breuax's career, she was a nine-time SEC Coach of the Year, two-time National Coach of the year and four-time SEC Champion. She also boasts 15 individual national titles, 250 All-American honors and 89 All-SEC selections.
While Breaux will continue to support the University through an Emeritus position, she is looking forward to seeing everyone at all future LSU meets, matches and games.