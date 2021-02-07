LSU Gymnastics defeated Auburn 197.550-197.075 on Friday night to earn their fourth straight win of the season. The Tigers, now 4-0, also earned the second highest score in the nation. The team’s performance proves that they are well prepared to face No. 1 Florida in the PMAC next week.
Haleigh Bryant once again brought home the all-around victory, and tied with Alyona Shchennikova and freshman Elena Arenas for the vault title. Shchennikova also made her collegiate debut in the all-around, finishing in second place with a score of 39.525. The sophomore unexpectedly had to take Kiya Johnson's position on beam after Johnson suffered a minor ankle injury on vault.
The Tigers exceeded expectations on bars and scored a whopping 49.475, giving them the second-leading score on bars in the country. Freshmen Chase Brock and Olivia Dunne achieved career-highs on bars while senior Sami Durante anchored the rotation with a 9.95 for the win.
"I am so proud of the fight tonight from the entire team," Head Coach Jay Clark commented. "We had some new faces in our lineups and they all delivered. Their confidence is growing and they know what it takes. We haven't even put together a full meet yet so the future is bright."
LSU matched their season high score of 49.450 on floor. However, Auburn still captured the crown for this event due to junior Derriah Gobourne scoring her career best at 9.975. Shchennikova also earned her career-high with a score of 9.925 while Sierra Ballard and Arenas finally made their collegiate debuts on floor. The Tigers finished the night on beam with the highest scores coming from the front of the lineup. Christina Desiderio began the rotation with a 9.90 and the freshman Bryant later matched that score at her career-high on beam.
Catch the Tigers at their next meet in Baton Rouge on Friday, Feb. 12, at 6:15 p.m. CT to face the No.1 team in the nation, the Florida Gators.