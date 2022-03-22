During the 2022 NCAA selection show on Tuesday morning, the NCAA announced the seedings of the top collegiate gymnastics teams for regional competition. Next week 36 teams will go head to head to compete for a spot in the 2022 Gymnastics Championships. Determined by the national qualifying score (NQS), the regional selections send the sixth-ranked LSU team to the Raleigh Regional in North Carolina.
The Tigers will face top contenders No. 3 Michigan, No. 11 Missouri and No. 14 UCLA. The competition will consist of four sessions spanning from March 30 to April 2. Since the Purple and Gold have been selected as the second seed, they will not compete until March 31 after the first round concludes.
“I think this is the toughest regional there is, but I am confident in the team’s ability to navigate it and advance,” Head Coach Jay Clark said. “The goal is to advance out of it and go to the semifinal in Fort Worth [Texas].”
The second round will begin next Thursday in the Reynolds Coliseum, hosted by North Carolina State. The round consists of two separate sessions of quad-meets. LSU will begin on the floor in session one of the second round against Iowa, North Carolina State and the defending national champions, Missouri at 12 p.m. CT.
“I feel good about our team and where we are," Clark said. "Last week is not who we are, and I know we will reset and bring some momentum into the regional. We cannot leave anything to chance. There is no tomorrow and it comes down to hit and advance.”
The top two teams from each session will proceed to the Regional Finals on April 1 at 4 p.m. If LSU advances to Saturday, they will likely face off against powerhouses Michigan and UCLA. The Tigers will start either on vault or bars in the final round of Regionals.
Tickets for each session have already been released on the NCAA ticketing website. The four-day competition will be televised on ESPN3.