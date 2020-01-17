LSU gymnastics has a history of powerful gymnastics coming in as freshman and making big contributions and 2020 is no different.
Freshmen all-arounders Kiya Johnson and Kai Rivers — who are both coming off injuries prior to their enrollment at LSU — have be come key contributors for LSU just three meets into the season, especially during the Tigers 196.575-196.275 win over Auburn Friday night.
"It's really, really cool (to see all the freshmen talent)," said senior all-arounder Ruby Harrold. "I was telling D-D the other day that this team is kind of different because we've never really had to rely on such a heavy freshman class.
"Most previous classes have been kind of small and maybe we're relying on two or three kids for one or two events. This class is so talented and us losing a big, influential class last, the gaps have got to be filled and that relies on the freshmen."
Rivers led off the night with a stuck vault for a score of 9.775, which she said was "so cool" to do just her second time in the PMAC.
"The PMAC is like no place on the entire earth and leading it is even crazier," Rivers said.
Rivers competed in two other events Friday night, scoring a 9.9825 on bars and 9.85 on beam.
"A big part of college right now for me is my foot," Rivers said. "I came in wanting to do all four events and they wanted me for all four, but I can only really give them three right now.
"Every meet that I vault and that I stick it is a win for us, because just getting down the runway hurts. It's fun and it's worth it honestly. I give them what they need and it's awesome having my team behind me."
Johnson may have an even bigger contribution, competing as one of LSU's two all-around gymnasts. She won the all-around Friday night with a 39.600, her second all-around victory of her three collegiate meets.
Johnson but a bow on the win for the Tigers when she anchored on the floor exercise with a 9.975, a high for her admittedly short LSU career. The crowd in the PMAC cheer for a 10, but one judge gave Johnson a 9.95
"I wasn't really worried about that," Johnson said. "I was just happy that I made the routine and my team was happy for me too."
Though LSU had already clinched the meet one routine before when senior Kennedi Edney put up a 9.775 in the fifth spot, Johnson did not know that.
"My teammates just kept coming up to me and just saying 'do you,' so I just tried to focus on doing what I do in the gym and trying to have a lot of fun," Johnson said. "That's what helped me hit the routine."
Johnson is even more vital for the Tigers because of her spot as the anchor in both the vault and floor lineups, spots previously held by 17-time All-American Kennedi Edney.
Johnson recognizes that the position demands a lot, but it means so much to her that the coaching staff trusts her to be in that position.
"At that point (Edney's routine) was enough to win the meet, but Kiya didn't know that," Breaux said. "The practice of going out there and feeling the pressure to do your best to win is important."
Harrold praised the two freshmen on their ability to adapt to the college game and be confident throughout the process.
"It's a whole learning curve and process," Harrold said. "I think we're doing a great job and we're slowly climbing this mountain. We seem to find ourselves in holes that we really don't want to be in, but it's the whole part of the process and we're getting there."