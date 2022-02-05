The LSU gymnastics team came ready for a battle on Saturday at the PMAC. The Tigers toppled Auburn, who sits just below Florida in the SEC rankings, 197.975-197.750.
With Kiya Johnson’s season debut on the floor, the Tigers were able to set a new record in the event. The team scored a 49.775, the highest floor score in history.
The PMAC sold out entirely, with over 13,000 fans packing the building. Not only were fans in Baton Rouge able to witness the performance of an Olympic gold medalist, but three perfect routines, featuring one from every event except beam. Two of those 10s came from LSU’s Haleigh Bryant and Johnson. Bryant anchored the first event with her signature vault. Similar to last year, Johnson scored a 10 in just her first appearance on the floor for the season. The third perfect score came from Auburn’s Sunisa Lee, who nailed her bar routine.
The team’s overall score comes close to last year’s season high against Florida. After only two meets so far this season, a score near 198 promises future success for the purple and gold this year.