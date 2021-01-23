On Friday night, LSU gymnastics (3-0) defeated No. 11 Georgia with a 197.200-196.375 win. The team surpassed Georgia in all four events, moving LSU to second overall in the nation.
Tensions were already high due to LSU Head Coach Jay Clark’s former affiliation with Georgia gymnastics as the head coach from 2009-2012. Nonetheless, LSU acquired their highest overall floor score of the season despite lacking lead floor member Kiya Johnson.
Haleigh Bryant, who was recently named SEC Gymnast of the Week, gave LSU the victory on vault and in all-around. Senior Sami Durante finished the lineup on bars with a top score of 9.900 while senior Reagan Campbell scored a season-high of 9.950 to anchor the beam victory. Sarah Edwards earned her first career win on floor, finishing the fourth rotation of the night with an all-time high 9.925.
“I think the story of the night is what the senior class was able to do and the fight they brought,” Clark said. “The freshmen showed a lot of grit tonight as well in some tough places. The way we started and the way we finished shows what this team can do and the potential they have.”
LSU’s next meet is scheduled away on Jan. 29 against Auburn at 4 p.m CT. The Tigers will return home to face No. 1 Florida on Friday, Feb 12. Both meets will be televised live on ESPN2 or SEC Network+.