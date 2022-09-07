The 2023 schedule for LSU gymnastics was officially released earlier this week. The upcoming season will officially kick off on Jan. 7 against Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. Graduate student Cammy Hall, who recently joined the roster this year, will wear purple and gold for the first time in the arena she spent four years as one of the Utes.
The following week, the team will remain on the road to face Kentucky before returning to Baton Rouge for their third battle. The first home meet of the season will be a matchup between the Tigers and Oklahoma, the 2022 NCAA Champion.
Other foes they’ll face at the PMAC this season consist of Missouri, Georgia and Florida. LSU will also host a Mardi Gras Invitational on March 3. The team will face three other teams at the invitational, though, their exact opponents haven’t been decided yet.
In addition to the first two meets, the schedule features three more away games this season against Arkansas, Auburn and Alabama respectively.
The Tigers will wrap up the season at home against West Virginia before preparing for the postseason. The SEC Championships are set for March 18 at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. LSU, which won three straight championships from 2017-2019, shocked many when they placed fifth overall last year.
The NCAA Regionals will begin on March 30. The NCAA Championships will follow on April 15 in Fort Worth, Texas. Specific meet times and streaming information will be announced closer to the start of the season.