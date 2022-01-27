On Thursday, LSU and the SEC announced the rescheduling of two of LSU gymnastics’ meets that were formerly postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the LSU and Arkansas programs. The Tigers will now face Missouri and the Razorbacks in a tri-meet on Sunday, Feb. 20, in Columbia, Missouri at 12pm C.T.
The LSU gymnastics squad, under Head Coach Jay Clark, will certainly be pushed to perform, given that they also have to compete against Alabama in Baton Rouge just two days prior. However, it’s vital that the Tigers squeeze in an additional road meet just in case their meet against Texas Woman University is canceled. Due to National Qualify Scores (NQS), it’s required that every NCAA team has three away meet scores (in addition to three others) to qualify for regional competition.
All in all, whether a team wins or loses in gymnastics, the most important aspect is the scores they acquire over the season. LSU gymnastics has seven straight weeks and eight meets to acquire the necessary scores before the SEC Championship on Saturday, Mar. 19. NCAA Regionals will begin two weeks later at four different sites.