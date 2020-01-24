LSU had it's highest score of the 2020 season Friday night, but still fell to Florida 198.375-197.775 in a tough matchup in Gainesville.
Freshman all-arounder Kiya Johnson led the Tigers to their season-high scores with a career night of her own.
Johnson had a 39.725 all-around score with a 9.975 on floor and her first career perfect 10 on beam.
We're Watching Greatness@johnsonkiya27 SCORES A 10 pic.twitter.com/Z3x8OxKwpm— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) January 25, 2020
Pretty good for a freshman 🤩@johnsonkiya27 anchors floor with a 9.975! pic.twitter.com/kqIy3L1ePO— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) January 25, 2020
LSU (3-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) got off to a hot start, with four straight 9.85s on the unevers bars before seniors Kennedi Edney and Ruby Harrold capped off the rotation with a 9.90 and 9.975 respectively.
The Tigers led 49.425-49.400 after the first rotation.
Both teams had monster second rotations.
LSU had two scores of 9.90 from Kai Rivers and Johnson and two scores of 9.95 from Kennedi Edney and Ruby Harrold on vault for a total score of 49.575.
While the Tigers dominated on the event, the Gators did the same on the other end of the floor. Florida had a 9.975 from Savannah Schoenherr and a 10.0 from Trinity Thomas on the uneven bars to take a 99.000-99.050 at the half.
Then things took a turn.
While LSU struggled on floor after junior all-arounder Sarah Edwards was carried off with an injury, Florida was putting together close to perfection on beam. Two Gators received 9.975s and only one score lower than 9.90 on beam for a total score of 49.675. It was the highest beam score in program history for the Gators.
Johnson had a team high 9.975 in the anchor spot on floor and Edney had a 9.90 for a total score of 49.250.
LSU gymnastics tweeted after the meet that Edwards would be reevaluated when the team landed back in Baton Rouge.
"Sarah Edwards is in good spirits after suffering an injury tonight," the account said. "We’ll know the extent of her injury when we get back to Baton Rouge."
LSU trailed 148.725-148.250 going into the final rotation.
LSU rallied on beam, with sophomore Sami Durante putting up a career high 9.90 in the third spot. Edney and Johnson followed with a 9.925 and 10.0 respectively, but it was too little, too late as the Gators secured a victory with a 9.975 from Thomas on floor.
The Tigers return to the PMAC on Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:15 to face the Alabama Crimson Tide.