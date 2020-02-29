In front of 12,000 screaming fans at the Maravich center on Friday night, the LSU Gymnastics team defeated the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks by a score of 197.125-195.725. The Tigers move to 8-2 and 5-2 in conference matches and earn their fourth straight 197+ on the season.
The Tigers started out struggling while on vault showing not only facing inconsistencies in the line up but in the performances as well. Senior Ruby Harrold led the Tigers on vault as she claimed her fourth vault title while earning a 9.875. Freshman Kiya Johnson and Senior Kennedi Edney both earned a 9.825 while freshman Maddie Rau matched her career high of 9.800 to push the Tigers ahead of the Razorbacks with a score of 49.100.
Despite having a new lineup for all four events, due to injuries and illnesses, the Tigers earned a season high on the bars with a score of 49.525. Johnson captured her second career bars title in the opening spot with a career high score of 9.95. Right behind Johnson was junior Bridget Dean who also earned a career high score with a 9.90. Kennedi Edney earned a season high score of 9.925 for her first time back competing on the bars since Jan. 24 before passing the baton to Harrold who earned a 9.875 in the anchor spot.
"(The bars lineup) was huge," D-D Breaux said. "The difference is the kids, Jay (Clark) holds their feet to the fire every single day on handstand positions, lockout positions, body shape and landings. It's day in and day out the same, consistent message and that showed tonight."
Juniors Christina Desiderio and Dean started off strong for the Tigers earning a 9.80 and a 9.85. Making her debut on the balance beam, freshman Alyona Shchennikova scored a 9.825 followed by Edney who earned the second highest score of a 9.875.
Junior Reagan Campbell continued to prove dominance on the beam as she earned a 9.975 to tie her career high while anchoring for the Tigers.
Harrold and Desiderio led the Tigers off on floor both tying career highs earning 9.900 followed
by freshman Courtney Goodrich, who made her debut for the Tigers tonight earning a 9.575.
Dean followed in the fourth spot, scoring a 9.875. Once again, Edney anchored the event with a 9.925 to seal the win for the Tigers.
“Edney brought the house down,” Breaux said. “That could have easily been a little higher than it was. But the fact we had 10 season highs shows we’re moving in the right direction.”
The Tigers will travel to Denton, Texas on Friday March 6 to take on Texas Woman’s University at 7 PM in Kitty Magee Arena. LSU will then return to the PMAC for the final home meet of the regular season on March 13 before heading to Duluth, Georgia for the SEC Championship meet.