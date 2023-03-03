The LSU gymnastics team’s latest meet looked a little different on Friday night. No. 6 LSU faced off against three other teams in a quad meet inside the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge.
Against No. 7 California, No. 23 Washington and George Washington, the Tigers came out on top with a total score of 197.700.
As the post season competition approaches, the purple and gold’s slogan, “The Climb,” is beginning to ring true. Since their victory against No. 2 Florida, the Tigers have not looked back on their previous rocky performances and close shortcomings.
“I’ve been impressed with how our team has been true to our message,” said head coach Jay Clark. “They just keep climbing. We’re taking it one step at a time and only letting ourselves define us.”
In usual fashion, the Tigers started the night on vault with Elena Arenas in the lead off position. The junior set a new season high with a score of 9.900. Alyona Schennikova and Bryce Wilson, in her debut on vault, both scored 9.850s.
Chase Brock had a career night inside the River Center. The junior posted a 9.975 to share the title on the event with none other than Haleigh Bryant.
Transfer student Alexis Jeffrey started the bars lineup with a 9.900. In her second performance since her injury this season, Olivia Dunne followed with a 9.825, matching her score from the previous meet against Alabama.
Tori Tatum scored a strong 9.875 in the third spot. In her debut season, the sophomore has averaged a 9.850 or above in all but one meet this year. Ashley Cowan marked a new career high on the bar with a 9.850. Bryant closed out the second rotation with a 9.900.
LSU had a comfortable lead as they headed into their weakest event, the balance beam. Arenas led off the lineup with a 9.825. Schennikova struggled to find rhythm in her routine and finished at 9.725.
Sierra Ballard impressed all when she earned a career-high of 9.900. The junior made a 0.075 jump from her previous career high of 9.825. Lake Charles native Bryce Howard hopped in for Aleah Finnegan in the anchor spot. Appearing back on beam for the first time since her fall in Kentucky, the freshman registered a 9.825.
The Tigers were cool and collected as they headed into the final rotation on floor. Ballard led with a 9.850. Schennikova ended her rocky night on a good note with a 9.900.
Brock, who has struggled her first few performances on floor, appears to have finally found her grounding. The junior matched the career-high 9.925 that she registered last week in Alabama. Bryant closed out the meet with a 9.925, one of her strongest scores on the floor this season.
The purple and gold will return to the PMAC for the final regular meet of the season before the SEC Championships. The team will face West Virginia at 7:30 p.m. C.T. on Friday, March 10. Fans at home can stream the meet on the SEC Network+.