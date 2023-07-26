LSU comes into the 2023-24 season with arguably one of the deepest running back rooms in the country. With Jayden Daniels being a true dual-threat quarterback, LSU’s run game overall will pose a threat to many opposing teams.

In fact, Daniels led the team with 885 rushing yards, more than any other running back. But the immense depth at running back will be where the Tigers separate themselves when Daniels is limited.

With many different options at running back, including having Daniels able to run the ball at times, let’s take a look at each running back that will likely get playing time this season.

Josh Williams

Williams’ come-up story may be the largest of any running back on the depth chart. He was a former walk-on, and since earning a scholarship in 2020, he’s become a primary option at running back. He’s entering his fifth year at LSU.

This season will be no different, as he’s expected to take the largest workload at running back along with Noah Cain and Logan Diggs. Last season, Williams led the running backs with 532 rushing yards. He was tied for second in the running back room with six rushing touchdowns and added 132 receiving yards. Williams will likely be the primary option early in drives.

Noah Cain

In contrast to Williams, Cain was the primary option late in drives. He led the team with 10 rushing touchdowns, along with 409 rushing yards, which was the second most in the running back room.

In addition, Cain appeared in all 14 games. This being said, he and Williams will surely be the leading returners in the running back room. Cain played his first season at LSU last year after transferring from Penn State. He’s entering his senior season.

Logan Diggs

Diggs was arguably one of the biggest victories for LSU this offseason in the transfer portal. The junior running back is returning home to Louisiana after transferring from Notre Dame. He played at Archbishop Rummel High School, and is from Boutte, Louisiana.

Diggs will provide additional versatility to the running back room. Last season, he ran for 820 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns along with 211 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. Diggs can easily have a lot of playing time early on, as he poses both a threat in the backfield and catching the ball.

Armoni Goodwin

Goodwin was riddled with injuries last season, as he missed three games before suffering a season-ending injury later in the season. However, when Goodwin was on the field, he produced. In seven games played, he rushed for 267 rushing yards along with five rushing touchdowns.

With Williams and Cain both being not only productive, but experienced, and also with the addition of Diggs, it’s unclear how much playing time Goodwin will be able to get. But having him available and healthy seems like it will work in the Tigers’ favor at several points this season.

Trey Holly

Holly comes to LSU with a remarkable high school resume, and is arguably one of the most accomplished running backs in Louisiana high school football history. In his senior season at Union Parish High School, he ran for 2,694 yards and 38 touchdowns, and led Union Parish to a Division III State Championship runner-up season.

In his whole high school career, he ran for 10,523 yards, which broke the state’s all-time rushing record by a mile. The record was previously held by Nick Brossette at 8,704 rushing yards.

He comes to LSU as a former four-star recruit and a top 15 ranked running back in the country. While this season may primarily be a learning season for Holly, he’ll still likely appear at several points throughout the season and gain valuable experience for his remaining time at LSU.

Kaleb Jackson

Jackson and Holly were the “two-headed monster” in LSU’s 2023 recruiting class. While they both play different styles from each other, this will also likely be a learning season for Jackson.

However, he’s coming off a limited senior season due to an injury in his season opener. But in his junior season, he ran for 2,031 yards and 29 touchdowns. But he also thrived at track his senior season, as he placed fourth in the Class 4A 100-meter dash with a time of 10.89 seconds.