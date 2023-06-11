There wasn’t a rain delay. There was only one home run for LSU. But the Tigers still came away with a 8-3 win over Kentucky to punch their ticket to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The College World Series begins on June 16 at TD Ameritrade Stadium in Omaha, Nebraska. The format of the series is an eight-team double-elimination tournament over the span of ten days. The Tigers will face the winner of the Hattiesburg Super Regional between the University of Southern Mississippi and the University of Tennessee.

The bats lost electricity after Saturday night’s home run derby, but the result was the same. After LSU took its first lead of the game in the third inning, Cade Beloso gave the Tigers a four-run lead with a three-run home run to right-center field. Beloso finished one of five with three RBIs on the night.

The bats were controlled on both sides until the ninth inning, when a wild-pitch brought Gavin Dugas in to score, and a double from Dylan Crews brought two more runs in to make the score 8-3. Crews finished, in most likely his last game at Alex Box Stadium, going one for two with three RBIs.

While it may not have seemed like it, the wealth was equally distributed throughout LSU’s lineup Sunday night, as each player in the lineup had at least one hit. Although there was only one home run, the Tigers showed the small-ball side of them that they’ve showed at times throughout the season.

Instead, Kentucky found some home-run power of its own to keep LSU on its toes. But the Wildcats didn’t have runners on base whenever they homered, and that ended up being the determining factor for the outcome of the game.

Jackson Gray gave Kentucky an early 1-0 lead in the first inning with a solo home run; he finished one for five. Devin Burkes hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third to make the game 5-2, and Nolan McCarthy homered in the fourth to make it 5-3. Burkes went one-for-five on the game, and McCarthy went one-for-four. Emilien Pitre and Hunter Gilliam each had two hits on the game for Kentucky.

Once the relievers for both teams came into the game, it became a pitchers' duel. Ty Floyd got the start for LSU. He went 3.1 innings, gave up three runs on seven hits, and struck out five.

Riley Cooper controlled the Tigers once he came in first in relief in the fourth inning. He pitched 3.0 innings, struck out two, and gave up no runs on two hits.

Gavin Guidry closed it out as he has multiple times this season, and he did not disappoint. He pitched the last 2.2 innings, struck out four, and gave up just one hit.

For Kentucky, Austin Strickland got the start, went 2.2 innings and gave up five runs on five hits. He also walked four.

Mason Moore was the biggest pitching obstacle LSU’s offense had faced this postseason. In first in relief, he pitched 4.1 innings, struck out five, and gave up no runs on just two hits.

But the wheels started to fall off after Moore’s outing came to a close. In the last inning of the game, Kentucky used five different pitchers.

It may not have been the most action-packed game for the Tigers, but the result made up for that. Jay Johnson will take LSU to Omaha for the first time in his coaching tenure.

Reaching the College World Series was one of the program’s biggest goals for the season. The team has experienced adversity this season when it comes to injuries, inconsistency, bullpen concerns and more.

But with a world series appearance now checked off the list, the next goal that the team looks to add: a national championship.