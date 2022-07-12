LSU is set to hire Keli Zinn as its next executive deputy athletics director and COO as first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Zinn comes from West Virginia University where she served in the same role. She spent 12 years in West Virginia and served as interim Director of Athletics from Dec. 2014 to Feb. 2015. She also previously worked as a compliance assistant for the Big East conference where she assisted in the review of institutional compliance audits and processing of all conference and NCAA waivers and violations.
At West Virginia, Zinn acted as the primary liaison between the athletic department and the university's central administration. She served as the administrator for West Virginia's football program, overseeing its daily operations.
She replaces former LSU executive deputy athletics director and COO Stephanie Rempe who took the job of Director of Athletics at Nevada just weeks ago.
Zinn will take over an influential and important role at LSU, one where Rempe received massive credit for her work navigating the COVID-19 Pandemic, being an important part of numerous coaching hires and overseeing day-to-day operations within the athletic department.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.