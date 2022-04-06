Between GMs, coaches, and scouts all 32 NFL teams were in attendance as LSU held it's pro day, one of the last in the process. A lot of players are just now getting healthy, which is why they decided to hold it late.
NFL teams weren't the only ones in attendance, as former teammates, family, and media gathered to see how they would perform. Defensive lineman Glen Logan called it "one really big job interview." That really is what it was, as a series of LSU draft prospects lined up to perform workouts in one of their last opportunities to impress teams before the NFL Draft later this month.
Vertical Jump
The highlight of the vertical came from wide receiver/cornerback Jontre Kirklin. Kirklin, who stands at 5 foot, 11inches , tied the 2022 NFL Combine record with a vertical jump of 42 inches. Kirklin said in a later interview that he wanted to jump 43 inches, but regardless, he had an impressive showing and topped all players involved in LSU’s Pro Day.
“I am the most versatile player in the draft class this year. I showcased a lot and the vertical shocked me, but I wanted a 43,” said Kirlin to the media after his workout. Kirklin showed his versatility by competing in defensive back drills after getting snaps at wide receiver and quarterback in college.
Additionally, cornerback Derek Stingley also performed well for the vertical, jumping 38.5 inches. Coming off a Lisfranc injury, Stingley showing his verticality proves his health to NFL teams. Stingley told the media that he had been cleared from his Lisfranc surgery about three weeks ago, but he has only been at 100% for a couple days. He finished with the second best vertical on the day and answered some questions about his health in the process.
40-yard dash
When it comes to the 40-yard dash, all eyes focused on cornerback Derek Stingley. After coming off a Lisfranc injury that tends to affect athletes for their entire careers, Stingley needed to prove his health and his athleticism.
He did so with two good runs at 4.37 seconds and 4.44. While the numbers are solid for what NFL teams needed to see, he was frustrated with the times, which is why he decided to run a second time. He told the media later that day that he could run a bit faster than 4.37. Questions remain about Stingley’s tape in 2020 and 2021, he affirmed his speed during this test, which helps him from sliding when the draft comes.
Otherwise, cornerback Cordale Flott also performed well with 40-yard dashes of 4.40 and 4.42. Flott projects as a later pick in the draft, but he always had athletic upside. These times reaffirm what he is to most teams; Flott remains a project with great athletic upside due to his speed and twitch.
To add on to his excellent testing, wide receiver/cornerback Kirklin ran a 4.53. Teams may not draft Kirklin due to his limited snaps, but he tested well at LSU’s Pro Day, and that helps with getting eyes on him. He proved himself as an NFL quality athlete, and maybe some team takes a shot on him late in the draft.
Another big performance in the 40 came from defensive lineman Glen Logan. Logan had been at LSU since 2016 and is now getting his chance to go to the NFL. He has started to make his case as he ran a 4.99 second 40, which for a defensive lineman is a fantastic number.
Logan joked around with the media that it was a “lucky” number, and then later stated that it helped him win a bet with former LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence on what the 40 time would end up being. Logan was complimentary of his teammates, saying that Stingley is a great competitor and the best defensive back that he had ever been around and saying that it was amazing to watch Kirklin perform today.
Andre Anthony is another feel good story for LSU, as he just got cleared from an injury and ran a 4.63 second 40. He admitted to the media that he surprised himself. Anthony also mentioned that he was able to help Derek Stingley in his recovery as he also had a lisfranc injury in his freshman season.
Broad Jump
Kirklin continued to impress during the broad jump session. He jumped for a Pro Day high of 11-feet, six inches. Stingley also performed well, only making his case stronger that he is healthy after his injury. The first-round pick projected corner jumped for 10-feet, two inches. Flott also jumped for 10-feet, two inches, and Darren Evans jumped 10 feet.
Bench
The linemen most definitely made their presence heard when it was time to bench press. During the bench press session of Pro Day, players bench press 225 pounds. Center Liam Shanahan led the charge with 28 reps for a Pro Day high. Offensive tackle, Austin Deculus, arguably the strongest player in LSU’s draft class, was right behind him with 24 reps. The two offensive lineman got some good reps in practice with New Orleans Saints legend and now coach for the team, Zach Strief during drills.
Defensive end Andre Anthony pushed for 21 reps, offensive guard Chasen Hines pushed for 20, and Tyrion Davis-Price pushed for 18, which is an impressive amount for a running back. Defensive tackle, Neil Farrell also repped for 18.