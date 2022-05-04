Freshman right fielder Josh Pearson blasted two homers and collected five RBI Tuesday night to lead LSU to a 10-6 win over Nicholls State. Pearson was 3-6 on the night with two home runs, five RBIs and two runs scored. Third baseman Jacob Berry was 3-4 at the plate with a solo home run, his 15th of the season, and two RBI.
“When I was looking at the recruiting class when I first took this job, Josh was someone who really stood out to me,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. “I thought he could become a great player here, it was just a matter of when, and he was very patient at the beginning of the season and always ready for his opportunity. He has really turned into something special for us, and he’s going to be a staple in our lineup for a long time.”
The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on RBI singles by Pearson and Berry. The duo also highlighted the Tigers’ five-run third inning as Pearson blasted a three-run homer and Berry added a solo shot. LSU led 7-0 after the third inning rally, which also featured a run-scoring single by left fielder Josh Stevenson.
Nicholls State starter Josh Mancuso was charged with the loss as he surrendered two runs on five hits in two innings with one walk and two strikeouts.
LSU received an effective start from right-hander Bryce Collins, who pitched the first 2.2 innings and limited Nicholls to no runs on no hits with one walk and two strikeouts in his first start of the season. Left-hander Jacob Hasty, the second of eight LSU pitchers, was credited with the win and marked his first career collegiate victory. Hasty worked almost one and a half scoreless innings with no hits, no walks and three strikeouts.
Right-handed sophomore Ty Floyd, who relieved Hasty on the mound, also threw well. He blanked the Colonels over 2.1 innings with one hit, no walks and four strikeouts.
LSU’s combined no-hitter was broken with two outs in the top of the sixth inning. LSU’s last individual no-hitter was Jared Poche in a seven-inning game against Army in 2017. The last full nine-inning no-hitter was Fred Southerland in 1962.
Pearson’s solo home run in the fifth inning increased the advantage to 8-0 before LSU added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings on an RBI single by catcher Tyler McManus and a wild pitch that scored pinch-runner Jack Merrifield from third base.
Backups Giovanni DiGiacomo, Jack Merrifield, Drew Bianco, Luke Leto and Collier Cranford received some valuable playing time late in the game and contributed to the win.
“You’re just trying to get some guys opportunities,” said Johnson. “They are hard to come by this time of the year.”
Nicholls scored their first run of the contest on right fielder Xane Washington’s solo homer in the eighth inning against Trey Shaffer. The Colonels scored five runs, three earned, against LSU pitchers Michael Fowler, Will Hellmers and Trent Vietmeier, in the ninth inning to rally for a failed comeback and account for the final score of 10-6.
“Really proud of the team tonight,” said Johnson. “The pregame message was that we really wanted them to take ownership of their preparation and be ready to play. Their focus remained on what we needed to do tonight to be successful, and I’m very proud of them for that. There are no bad wins in Division One baseball.”
No. 16 LSU improved to 30-14 on the year, while Nicholls dropped to 24-17. The Tigers return to action at 6 p.m. on Friday when they begin a three-game SEC series against Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.