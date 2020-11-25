LSU will be without quarterback Myles Brennan for a fourth-straight game due to an abdomen injury suffered in the season opener against Mississippi State. The injury has been slow to heal and is likely season-ending barring “something miraculous,” according to coach Ed Orgeron.
Brennan got off to a historic start before being sidelined. His 682 passing yards, 50 completions and seven touchdown passes were the most ever by a Tiger quarterback in their first two starts. Brennan also ranked second in the Southeastern Conference in passing yards and touchdowns through Week 3.
The Tigers are expected to have sophomore Derek Stingley Jr. back Saturday night against No. 5 Texas A&M. The star defensive back exited early against Arkansas after suffering an injury on a punt return.
Stingley was one of the best defensive backs in the nation in 2019. As a true freshman, he racked up 38 total tackles, 15 passes defended, six interceptions and one fumble recovery. Stingley received First-Team All-American and First-Team All-SEC honors.
Senior wide receiver Racey McMath was ruled out for Saturday’s contest after he injured his hamstring against the Razorbacks. He caught three passes for 48 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game.
LSU will travel to College Station to face the Aggies at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday. In a matchup where the Tigers are huge underdogs, they will need players to step up on both sides of the ball.