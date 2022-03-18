Thursday night’s matchup between LSU and Iowa State has been delayed to 6:57 p.m. Central Time due to the game before it running late. The game will still be broadcast on TBS as planned.
Time Change 🚨6:57 CT now Tiger fans https://t.co/nVkneRtqhn— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) March 18, 2022
The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:20 p.m.
Will Wade is not going to be coaching the team in this matchup after being asked to leave his position; instead it will be interim head coach Kevin Nickelberry.