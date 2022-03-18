LSU vs BAMA - Basketball

LSU men’s basketball freshman guard Brandon Murray (0) dunks the ball Saturday, March 5, 2022, during LSU’s 80-77 win against Alabama in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on North Stadium Drive in Baton Rouge, La.

 Dylan Borel

Thursday night’s matchup between LSU and Iowa State has been delayed to 6:57 p.m. Central Time due to the game before it running late. The game will still be broadcast on TBS as planned.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:20 p.m.

Will Wade is not going to be coaching the team in this matchup after being asked to leave his position; instead it will be interim head coach Kevin Nickelberry.

Load comments