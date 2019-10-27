LSU (8-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) grabbed its third top-10 football win over the season in a 23-20 victory over No. 9 Auburn (6-2, 3-2 SEC) on Saturday.
The big win was enough for LSU to jump Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC) for the No. 1 spot in the AP poll. The Tigers became the first team in modern history with three wins over top-10 ranked teams (No. 9 Texas, No. 7 Florida, No. 9 Auburn) through its first eight games.
While Alabama received more first place votes (21) than LSU (17), the Tigers edged out the Tide with 1,476 points to 1,474.
“I just know we’re 8-0,” said LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who improved to 8-3 against top-10 teams with all three losses coming against Alabama. “We won a football game, and that’s out of our hands. I don’t look at that stuff. The rankings matter when it comes down to the playoff time, and we’ve got to control what we can control and let it happen.”
LSU can add a fourth top-10 win in two weeks when the Tigers travel to Alabama on Nov. 9. It’s another No. 1 vs No. 2 game between Alabama and LSU, the third time this decade.
This is the first time LSU has been ranked No. 1 since 2011.
In 2011, No. 1 LSU defeated No. 2 Alabama 9-6 in the regular season, but the Crimson Tide won 21-0 in the 2012 BCS National Championship Game.
Since then Alabama has dominated LSU, winning eight straight over the Tigers. Last season, No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 3 LSU 29-0, which is the second time Alabama blanked LSU since 2012.
“I think we’re a much better football team than last year,” said LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow. “I think we’re a lot more explosive, I think our defense is starting to click on all cylinders and I’m excited to get back to practice this week and fine tune some things we have been not so good at.”
Burrow leads an LSU offense that is one of the best in the country. The Tigers average 46.8 points per game, and Burrow is second in the nation in passing yards (2,805) and touchdowns (30) and third in the nation with a passer rating of 204.5.
The official College Football Playoff poll drops on Nov. 5. The playoff poll, selected by the playoff committee, decides which four teams will play in the playoff.
LSU has debuted in the top four twice – 2015 and 2019 – but lost to Alabama immediately after and fell out of playoff contention.