After another top 10 win, LSU (9-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) jumped to No. 1 ahead of No. 2 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday after the two teams were flipped in the debut rankings.
No. 2 LSU defeated No. 3 Alabama (8-1, 5-1 SEC) 46-41, while No. 1 Ohio State throttled unranked Maryland 73-14. After the loss to LSU, Alabama fell to No. 5.
It's the first time LSU has been ranked No. 1 in College Football Playoff rankings, which began in 2014. Rounding out the top four behind LSU and Ohio State were Clemson (10-0, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Georgia.
LSU has games remaining against Ole Miss (4-6, 2-4 SEC), Arkansas (2-8, 0-6 SEC) and Texas A&M (6-3, 3-2 SEC). The Tigers only need to win two of the next three games to guarantee a spot in the SEC Championship game against what will likely be No. 4 Georgia (8-1, 5-1 SEC).
Top 10
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Oregon
- Utah
- Minnesota
- Penn State
- Oklahoma