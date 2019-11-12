LSU Defeats Alabama

LSU sophomore wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs the ball after a catch during the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

 Mitchell Scaglione

After another top 10 win, LSU (9-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) jumped to No. 1 ahead of No. 2 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday after the two teams were flipped in the debut rankings.

No. 2 LSU defeated No. 3 Alabama (8-1, 5-1 SEC) 46-41, while No. 1 Ohio State throttled unranked Maryland 73-14. After the loss to LSU, Alabama fell to No. 5.

It's the first time LSU has been ranked No. 1 in College Football Playoff rankings, which began in 2014. Rounding out the top four behind LSU and Ohio State were Clemson (10-0, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Georgia.

LSU has games remaining against Ole Miss (4-6, 2-4 SEC), Arkansas (2-8, 0-6 SEC) and Texas A&M (6-3, 3-2 SEC). The Tigers only need to win two of the next three games to guarantee a spot in the SEC Championship game against what will likely be No. 4 Georgia (8-1, 5-1 SEC).

Top 10

  1. LSU
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Georgia
  5. Alabama
  6. Oregon
  7. Utah
  8. Minnesota
  9. Penn State
  10. Oklahoma

Tags

Load comments