LSU landed a big-time commitment on Wednesday afternoon from four-star, class of 2021 offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger out of Clarkston, MI.
Dellinger, a consensus top-100 player, is rated the No. 3 prospect in the state of Michigan and the No. 11 offensive tackle in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He ultimately chose the Tigers over Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State.
“High-level prospect with great physical tools, experience competing against good competition in several sports and intangibles as well," said 247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu when evaluating Dellinger. "Will be an impact player and an early round NFL draft choice with proper progression."
For LSU, Dellinger marks the first offensive lineman to commit for the 2021 class. With the loss of four starters off last year's Joe Moore Award-winning unit, Coach James Cregg will need to continue to attract top offensive lineman going forward.
The 6-foot-5-inch, 280-pounder is the highest-ranked offensive tackle LSU has landed since Ethan Pocic in 2013. Dellinger claimed he was impressed and had a "different feeling" surrounding his visit to Baton Rouge in November and credited Cregg as a big reason why he ended up picking the Tigers.
“I went to the Arkansas game, was there for the weekend,” Dellinger told the Detroit News in an interview. “Coach Cregg is a great coach, he showed it with getting the Joe Moore award for the (nation’s top) offensive line."