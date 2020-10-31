The No. 1 safety in the nation, Sage Ryan, has committed to LSU over Alabama. Coach Ed Orgeron stressed the fact that the Tigers needed help in the secondary on his Wednesday Coaches Show.
“There is a deficit,” Orgeron said. “I think we need to recruit more safeties in our program. I’m gonna solve that problem by getting more junior college transfers or in recruiting.”
The five-star prospect from Lafayette Christian Academy joins fellow safety commits Khari Gee from Georgia and Matthew Langlois of Catholic of Pointe Coupee in Louisiana.
LSU remains in the running for five-stars Korey Foreman, Tristan Leigh and Mason Smith, as well as four-star receiver Brian Thomas. Time will tell if Ryan’s decision will have a positive influence on other top-ranked recruits.