Nicholls State grad transfer Darren Evans will return to Baton Rouge to play for LSU. The former Colonels’ defensive back, who played prep football at Glen Oaks High School, told Geaux247 that he has enrolled at LSU and will join the team following a physical.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Evans filled the last remaining scholarship spot from the Tigers 2020 signing class that ranked No. 4 in the country, according to 247Sports.
Evans provides depth at a position that coach Ed Orgeron told reporters the team needed to address last month.
“If there is a corner or maybe a nickel corner that’s out there, that’s available, we may take them,” Orgeron said. “We could use them right now because we’re a little short. We feel good that when it comes to game time that we’re going to have some corners that will be ready to play.”
Evans was named to the All-Southland second team in 2018 after breaking up eight passes with two interceptions. He followed up that campaign with 15 pass breakups and 47 tackles in 14 games last season.