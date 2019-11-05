The College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday, but unexpectedly, Ohio State landed at No. 1.
LSU, Alabama and Penn State rounded out the top four. Defending national champion Clemson landed at No. 5, followed by Georgia at No. 6.
It’s LSU’s second time being ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which began in 2014 once the playoff was instituted. LSU was previously ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in debut rankings in 2015 and 2018, respectively.
However, LSU then lost to Alabama the following week in both seasons.
This season No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Alabama square off in Tuscaloosa this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. LSU has not defeated Alabama since 2011, when the No. 1 Tigers knocked off the No. 2 Crimson Tide 9-6 in overtime.
Instead of a defensive slugfest, many are expecting a high-scoring offensive affair. Both LSU and Alabama are averaging over 45 points per game,w and rank in the top 10 for offensive yards per game.
“Well, SEC championship, SEC West, going to the SEC championship, having a chance to be in the college football playoffs, having a chance to win the National Championship,” said LSU coach Ed Orgeron when asked what this weekend’s game means. “I mean, but that’s every game for us in the SEC.
“I mean, to get to where you want to go, it seems like you have to go undefeated. You have to beat Alabama, you have to keep on going and then you have to win the SEC championship. Then, you have to get to the college football playoffs. So, if you start thinking about all that stuff it becomes overwhelming for your football team.”