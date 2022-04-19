With the mass exodus of LSU's cornerbacks this offseason to the draft and through the transfer portal, Brian Kelly knew he would have to build his secondary via the transfer portal himself in his first season. He had already added Greg Brooks Jr. and Joe Foucha from Arkansas, Jarrick Bernard-Converse from Oklahoma State and Mekhi Garner from UL-Lafayette.
Kelly landed a fifth cornerback to further boost LSU's cornerback room in Ohio State transfer Sevyn Banks. At 6'1", 200 pounds, Banks started for two seasons in Columbus. He recorded 43 tackles, three tackles for loss, 13 pass breakups and two interceptions in his time as a Buckeye.
Banks hails from Orlando, FL originally, and is a strong veteran addition to a cornerback group that hasn't established anything concrete for who will play the most this upcoming fall. He should have plenty of time to come in and compete for the starting job.
Banks was a third-team Preseason All-American in 2021 but did not live up to those expectations as he struggled last year with injuries. If he can stay healthy, there's a good chance he'll see the field often.
LSU's spring game is Saturday, April 23. It is unclear whether Banks will be playing in it but unlikely considering how quick of a turnaround it would be for him.