LSU lost its eighth underclassmen this week on Friday when linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson announced his intention to enter the NFL Draft.
The draft declaration deadline is Monday.
Chaisson is projected by multiple outlets to be a late-first round selection. The Texas native finished his sophomore season with 6.5 sacks and 60 tackles. Chaisson returned this season after tearing his ACL in the 2018 season opener against Miami.
By declaring for the draft, Chaisson will forego his final two seasons of eligibility. He joins Patrick Queen and Jacob Phillips as the other Tiger linebackers to leave for the NFL.