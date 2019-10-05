The junior linebacker duo of Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen led the way for an LSU (5-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) defense that held the Utah State offense, which was ranked No. 9 coming into the game, to 159 total yards in the Tigers' 42-6 victory on Saturday.
Queen, in particular, had one of the better games on the defensive side of the ball, leading the team in tackles for loss, solo tackles and total tackles.
"I thought Patrick Queen had his best day," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said.
"You could see our guys running, chewing up all the grass not giving them a lot of breakdowns or two-way go's."
Coming off of a game against Vanderbilt in which LSU missed 18 tackles, every practice leading up to the game focused heavily on proper technique and angles, and Phillips and Queen exemplified the difference in today's game and the Vanderbilt game.
"It was really more of an effort thing," Phillips said. "We came into this game with a chip on our shoulder. It doesn't matter if it's practice or the game, Monday through Friday we're going to go out there and play aggressive."
Queen and Phillips combined for 11 total tackles, and didn't allow Utah State to get anything going in the screen game, making tackles in space and wrapping up. All three of Queen's tackles for loss came on screen plays, signaling not only the improved tackling of the defense but also the schemes employed by LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda.
"I have to credit our defensive coaches,” Orgeron said. “It was like going the dentist going to work every day, we had to get after it, we had to get better, there was a high intensity all day in the office, all day on the drills and all day at practice."
Another sore spot for the defense against Vanderbilt was stopping the run, as the Tigers gave up 145 rushing yards. LSU held Utah State to just 19 rushing yards, and 10 of those came in the 4th quarter.
"Coach [Orgeron] has been over our shoulder talking to us about tackling all week, that's what we focused on and that's what we got better at," Queen said.
Following the departure of first round draft pick Devin White, Phillips and Queen have each stepped up at the middle linebacker position this season, combining for 60 total tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss through five games.
The Tigers have a daunting three-game stretch ahead of them starting with Florida in Tiger Stadium, but Queen believes LSU will be ready.
"It's really exciting. We've been at their house for two years,” Queen said. “They beat us last year, but the only thing I'm thinking about is getting back out there with the guys and perform."