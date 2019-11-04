FILE - In this Oct. 31, 1959 file photo, Billy Cannon, Louisiana State University's All-America halfback, slips by tacklers at the start of an 89-yard punt return for a touchdown to help his champion Tigers beat third-ranked Mississippi, 7-3 in a college football game in Baton Rouge, La. On Saturday night, LSU will celebrate the half-century anniversary of Cannon's Halloween night punt return against Ole Miss, widely believed to be the play that clinched the Heisman Trophy for him. (AP Photo/File)