The LSU men’s golf team finished second at the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday, highlighted by a career-best 8-under 64 by junior Trey Winstead.
Winstead’s round was the fifth lowest round in school history to par, posting an impressive scorecard of eight birdies and 10 pars. Winstead would finish the tournament with an individual score of 11-under 205 (70-71-64).
Senior Phillip Barbaree finished with a 2-under 70 on the third day, recording four birdies, two bogeys and 12 bars. Those performances by Winstead and Barbaree ultimately would not be enough for victory, as LSU placed second behind Central Florida, who posted a 22-under 842 team score.
LSU has now completed its fall tournament slate with the Tavistock Invitational. The Tigers will begin the spring schedule on January 27, 2020 at the Southwestern Invitational in Westlake Village, California.