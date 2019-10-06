The LSU men’s golf team posted its best performance in program history this weekend with a score of 65-under 801 to capture the 2019 David Toms Intercollegiate title at Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport.
Junior Trey Winstead and sophomore Hayden White, who shared co-medalist honors for their 17-under scores of 199, led the record-setting outing. Senior Philip Barbaree continued his hot play, finishing tied for fifth with an 11-under score of 205 (65-70-70) at his home course. The previous best team score in LSU history was a 41-under 811 at the 2016 Maui Jim intercollegiate.
With LSU women’s golf claiming victory at the Princess Anne Invitational on Saturday, it marked the first time both programs have won on the same week since April 3-7, 2009.
“The conditions were nice and there was basically no wind this weekend, but you still have to hit the shots,” coach Chuck Winstead told LSUsports.net. “I’m extremely proud of our whole group and how they played this weekend."
LSU finished a whopping 37 strokes better than the runner-up in Memphis.
Next, the Tigers will complete their fall schedule at the Tavistock Collegiate at Isleworth Golf and Country Club in Windermere, Florida. After wrapping up at the Tavistock Collegiate, LSU will be off until January when they travel to the Southwestern Invitational on Jan. 27-28 in Westlake Village, California.
For final results from this weekend's tournament, check out Golfstat.com.