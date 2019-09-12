The No. 15 LSU men’s golf team will travel to Scottsdale, AZ, to open its season in the Maui Jim Intercollegiate this weekend at Mirabel Golf Club.
Philip Barbaree, Trey Winstead, Michael Sanders, Garrett Barber and Chris Woollam will tee off at 10:20 a.m. CT Friday morning. Hayden White will travel with the team to Scottsdale and play individually down the road from his teammates in the Mea Lanakila tournament at Desert Forest GC.
Last year, the Tigers earned third place in the tournament with a score of 23-under 817, far higher than the 41-under 811 score the 2016 team posted to claim first place and the tournament’s coveted surfboard.
Barber and Woollam will each make his Maui Jim debut. Barbaree and Winstead have previously landed in the tournament’s Top-10.
LSU will compete against four other squads ranked in the GCAA Coaches Preseason poll: No. 2 Arizona State, No. 10 Pepperdine, No. 17 Clemson and No. 19 Illinois. Six of 15 teams in the field participated in the NCAA Championships last year, and five competed in the NCAA Regionals.