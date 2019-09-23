The Tigers will be back in action this morning for a two-day event at the Inverness Intercollegiate at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio. LSU will join No. 5 ranked Notre Dame and No. 12 ranked Texas Tech in a talented 15-school field. The teams will play 36 holds on Monday and 18 on Tuesday.
Coach Chuck Winstead will go with senior Philip Barbaree, sophomore Garrett Barber, sophomore Michael Sanders, sophomore Hayden White and junior Trey Winstead as his lineup for the tournament. The Tigers began Monday's round with a shotgun start promptly at 7:45 a.m.
In team's opening tournament on Sept. 13-Sept. 14, Barbaree finished the Maui Jim Intercollegiate tied for third, carding a 9-under 201 for the tournament in Arizona. The Tigers finished 12th as a team overall with an even par cumulative score of 840 through the three-day event. Barbaree’s rounds of 68-66-67 matched the best finish of his collegiate career.
No. 7 Arizona State not only took home victory with a tournament-best 38-under 802 score, but Sun Devil freshman Cameron Sisk captured the individual title with an impressive 14-under 196 score.
For those interested in keeping up with the leaderboard, you can follow along live on Golfstat.com. The final round will also be streamed live on ESPN3.