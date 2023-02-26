After securing its first win of 2023 and ending its ugly, 14-game losing streak, it seemed like LSU had a shot of pulling off back-to-back victories for the first time since late-December.
Though it came into the game as four-point underdogs, it was facing a team it could realistically defeat in Ole Miss.
But after falling behind late in the first half thanks to a 16-5 run from the Rebels, the Tigers were never able to get back within striking distance. The closest they got came right after the break, when they opened the second half with five straight points to decrease their deficit to four.
Although LSU had arguably its best game of the season from the line, converting on 14 of its 15 free throw attempts, it struggled where it mattered more: from beyond the arc. Though it attempted six more three-pointers than the Rebels, it made two less than them, finishing the game shooting 26% from three.
Four of Ole Miss’s nine three-pointers came in the last five minutes of the first half, one of the biggest reasons why it was able to obtain momentum and a nine-point lead. The Rebels in general shot the ball alarmingly well, finishing the game shooting 55% from the field and converting on all nine of their free throws.
That was a huge reason why the Tigers failed to get back in the game despite one of the best offensive halves of their SEC schedule. Though they put up 43 points in the period, Ole Miss trumped that with 47 second-half points of their own, having an answer any time it seemed like LSU was making headway.
KJ Williams once again led the way in scoring, coming one-point shy of back-to-back 30-point games with 29. Similarly, Adam Miller was next on the list, putting up 15 points to go along with five assists and five rebounds.
The Tigers return home for their next matchup, facing off against Missouri in their last home game of the season this coming Wednesday.