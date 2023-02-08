LSU travelled to Starkville on Wednesday to face off against Mississippi State, a team coming off a three-game win streak that was still very much beatable. But even after displaying improvements in each of its last three games, it couldn’t get the job done, falling to the Bulldogs 62-50.
There was a point in the game when the prospect of the Tigers ending their losing streak seemed like a strong possibility. After getting out to a rough start and surrendering a 10-0 run to Mississippi State, things started to click on both sides of the ball as they quickly fought their way back into the game.
They went five minutes without giving up a point on defense and the three-point shots started to fall, as LSU responded to Mississippi State’s initial run with a 22-6 one of its own, attributing its biggest lead since the Florida game back in early January. But unfortunately, it put up all 22 of its first-half points in one ten-minute span.
The last seven minutes of the period featured six missed field goal attempts, seven turnovers and zero points of any kind from the Tigers. That offensive ineptitude would carry into the second half as well, as LSU’s first basket following the slump came at the 15:23 mark of the period, almost 12 minutes of game time after its previous make.
The Tigers didn’t shoot terribly, finishing the game shooting 42.6% from the field and converting on seven three-point attempts. But turnovers and a setback on the offensive boards made the difference here, as they committed 15 turnovers and grabbed just four offensive rebounds.
Derek Fountain scored 10 points on perfect efficiency from the field and free-throw line, and KJ Williams and Adam Miller also put up double-figures on the night. Those three scored nine more points than the rest of the team combined.
LSU will be back in the PMAC for its next SEC matchup, in what should be another winnable matchup against Texas A&M. Last time the two teams faced each other, the Tigers lost 69-56.