Most wrote off LSU’s improved offensive execution in its loss to Texas Tech as a product of facing another team struggling to win. Then, the Red Raiders beat No. 13 Iowa State and the Tigers put up 77 points against Missouri, their highest scoring output since mid-December.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean LSU ended its losing streak, as its counterpart put up 87. But after averaging under 54 points in its six previous SEC matchups, Tiger fans will take what they can get.

To keep up with a team that was trailing Alabama in points per game by just 0.2 points before the game is a near-impossible task for a squad that has just two players shooting over 35% from three. But the Tigers managed to make things interesting at times, hanging around for most of the game after falling behind by 18 points early.

But it was rarely able to push the deficit below double digits and when it did, it never lasted beyond Missouri’s next offensive possession. Missouri shot the ball incredibly well from all points of the floor except the free throw line, converting 56% of its field goals and shooting 48% from three. Nine of its first 12 field goals were three-pointers, which is what first allowed it to build its cushion.

Still, the fact that LSU was able to keep the game one small run away from theirs is a good sign. Its opponent is currently projected as a seven-seed in the NCAA Tournament and has a top-10 offense in the country.

So, where did the Tigers improve?

While they didn’t quite match Missouri’s three-point percentage, they came two short of matching its made attempts, finishing the game converting on 11-of-33 from beyond the arc. This was a joint effort, with Adam Miller, Justice Hill, Cam Hayes and Tyrell Ward all converting on multiple threes.

Not only did the Tigers take more three-point attempts than the... Tigers, they also took more shots in general. LSU’s big men carried their previous improvements on the offensive boards into this one, as KJ Williams and Derek Fountain combined for 10 offensive rebounds, and each finished with a double-double.

Overall, the team as a whole shot more efficiently, as six players finished the matchup with double-digit scoring outputs, with three of those shooting above 50% from the field. 41% is definitely still improvable, but the Tigers are seemingly onto something. "I thought we had some guys able to make some plays there, just would have like to have shot a better percentage from the floor," McMahon said on his team's performance. "If you're going to give up 87, you better find a way to make them pay on the other end for some of those open looks we were able to get."