The last time the Tigers lost by 40 or more points heading into their Saturday matchup against No. 4 Alabama came all the way back in 1995, when No. 4 Kentucky crushed LSU 127-80 in its regular-season finale. That streak came to an end on Saturday, as the Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 106-66 in a game that was never close.

This marks the third blowout loss suffered at the hands of Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats, who acquired the job back in 2019. Oats now has a 6-2 record against the Tigers since his tenure with the Tide began.

LSU men's hoops: Florida dominates LSU down the stretch leading to Tigers' third straight loss LSU entered its game with Florida looking to get back on track in SEC play, but left the game in a deeper hole.

From the get-go, LSU found itself unable to keep up with its opponent, finding itself down by double digits eight minutes into the game and never being able to cut the deficit back down to single digits for the rest of it. The Crimson Tide had a field day on the boards and from the perimeter, dominating the rebounding battle 50-33 and converting on 20 shots from three-point range, which nearly matched the team’s season high of 21 against Jacksonville State. After the Tigers cut their deficit down to four with 15:10 to go in the first half, the Tide pulled off a run for the ages, outscoring LSU 49-13 to close out the period. Amidst that span, they converted on 11 three-pointers and grabbed 10 offensive rebounds, pulling away with absurd ease. Freshman standout Brandon Miller played a large role in that, converting on six three-pointers in the first half and finishing the period with 22 points.

It isn’t a secret that Alabama is effective on the offensive boards and from behind the arc, as it sat just outside the top 15 in offensive rebounds and inside the top 10 in three pointers made per game heading into its matchup with the Tigers. On top of their struggles on the defensive end, they could not seem to find the bottom of the net in the first half, failing to put up more than 28 points in the period for their third straight outing. LSU also hasn’t cracked 35% shooting from the field throughout an entire game since its matchup against Kentucky that kicked off the new year. "That was as thorough of a buttkicking as I've ever been a part of," head coach Matt McMahon said on the loss. "Not too many positives to take away, I guess the only thing is in the second half, we didn't lay down and get beat by a hundred."