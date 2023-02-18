With its loss to South Carolina, LSU has now extended its losing streak to 14 games, one away from tying the worst losing streak in their program’s history.
It previously lost 15 straight games in the 2016-17 season, a season many fans of the program likely don’t wish to be reminded of.
In the first game the Tigers have been favored in since December, they once again extended their array of steps taken backwards through conference play, losing 82-73 to the now 10-17 Gamecocks. This came after a few weeks of action where it seemed like they were starting to figure things out.
There’s a realistic chance this team finishes without a single win in 2023, with four games remaining in its regular season and the perceived best chance it had of securing a win now out the window.
In terms of what went wrong this afternoon, two factors take the forefront in three-point defense and free-throw efficiency.
LSU allowed the Gamecocks to convert on 15 of its 32 attempts from beyond the arc, including five straight makes to start the game to establish its cushion and build up its momentum. The Tigers have struggled against the three throughout the last few weeks, most notably against Texas Tech, Tennessee, Missouri and now South Carolina.
They left 12 points at the free-throw line as well, finishing the game shooting 54% from the stripe. Had a few more of those gone their way, they could have been in a better position down the stretch.
Cam Hayes played arguably his best game of the season, putting up 25 points on 53% shooting from the field to go along with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. The remaining bright spots were the big men, with KJ Williams and Derek Fountain each scoring in the double figures.
LSU will remain home for its next matchup, facing off against Vanderbilt team that has quietly won its last four games, including an upset victory over Tennessee. With two more losses, the first season of the McMahon era will be forever remembered for being on the wrong side of LSU basketball history.