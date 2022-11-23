Today

Cloudy early with thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 75F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.