LSU’s Cayman Island Classic run came to a heartbreaking end on Wednesday night, as a game-tying layup by Tiger guard Trae Hannibal was waved off after it was revealed that the game clock started late. LSU ultimately lost by 61-59.
Though Kansas State was favored, LSU went into the second half with an eight-point lead and 41 points total thanks mostly to KJ Williams, Adam Miller and Justice Hill, who combined for 32 of those 41. However, it failed to match that early success in the second half. The Wildcats were slowly able to claw their way back up.
A 13-2 run midway through the second half granted Kansas State its first lead since the 14:46 mark in the first, but LSU would not go away. From there, the game went back and forth, remaining within one score until the clock hit zero.
After a KJ Williams layup tied the game at 57 with three minutes remaining, no one would score for the next minute and a half of game time, as arrays of three-pointers from both sides failed to find the net. An Adam Miller layup off a euro step would give the Tigers the lead with just over a minute left but the Wildcats would aptly respond one shot-clock rotation later to retie the game.
Then, the last two possessions were chaos.
Though LSU made a great play on defense, with Jalen Reed knocking the ball out of a Kansas State player’s hands on his drive to the rim, the ball would find its way into hands of another Wildcat: star scorer Keyontae Johnson. Johnson would find himself with a wide-open shot, which he made, putting the Wildcats up by two with just five seconds remaining.
After four straight timeouts, Trae Hannibal would receive the ball and effectively drive to the basket for an easy layup before the buzzer. It was later revealed that the clock operator started the clock a second late, nullifying the shot and ending the game in regulation.
The Tigers will have a chance to bounce back against Wofford on Sunday.