A handful of Tigers represented LSU at the 2021 NCAA men’s swim and dive championship at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.
On Thursday, Juan Celaya-Hernandez finished in third place on the one-meter springboard. He ended up earning a bronze medal and All-American for the event. In the finals, he twisted to a score of 405.25, earning him his fourth career NCAA podium finish.
"That was an excellent performance by Juan tonight in a highly contested competition, as it should be at the NCAA Championships," LSU Head Diving Coach Doug Shaffer said. "This is his highest place finish on one-meter, and he has now achieved a bronze finish on all three boards. It is only a matter of time when all the chips fall and he moves two steps up the podium."
Brooks Curry swam his way to Honorable Mention All-American in the 50-Yard Freestyle. He finished 10th place with a time of 19.08. Curry’s swim in the finals meant he marked the first time an LSU swimmer qualified for a final swim at the NCAA Championships since 2016.
"Today was obviously a good start for the Tigers," LSU Head Swim Coach Dave Geyer said." It is hard to believe that after two seasons, this was Brooks' first race at the NCAA Championship level. I think he was able to work off some first race jitters this morning and was much more relaxed tonight. I am looking forward to tomorrow."
On Friday, Celaya-Hernandez competed again, but this time on the three-meter Springboard. He earned another bronze medal for this championship. This will now total to the sixth medal of his career. In the finals, he spun and flipped to a score of 452.50. He earned All-American on the three-meter for the third time in his career.
"The men's three-meter event was one of the best and deepest contests I have seen in years," Shaffer said. "Juan competed very well and definitely rose to the occasion. I am proud of his efforts."
In the pool, Curry competed in the 200-Yard Freestyle with a time of 1:33.12 earning him sixth place. Curry became the first swimmer to swim in an ‘A’ final at the NCAA Championships since 2007. He also received All-American.
The elite freshman Mitch Mason competed in the 100-Yard Breaststroke. This was his first NCAA Championship race ever. Mason finished in 21st place with a time of 52.35.
"Today was a great day in the pool and on the boards," Geyer said. "Brooks took care of what he needed to do this morning to secure that 'A' Final swim and earned his first All-American honor. Mitch had a great first race at these championships where he won his heat and advanced his ranking. We have a big day ahead tomorrow and want to finish this meet out well."
On Saturday, Curry finished in seventh place in the 100-Yard freestyle with a time of 41.99. He broke his own school record this morning in the prelim with a time of 41.77. He ended up being the first Tiger swimmer to earn All-American in three different events at one NCAA Championship.
Mason competed in the 200-Yard Breaststroke, and he swam the second-fastest time in LSU history. He tapped in with a time of 1:55.10 and earned 28th place. He also earned the fastest 100-Yard Breaststroke in school history.
Celaya-Hernandez finished his season by qualifying for the consolation final on the platform. In the final, he dove a score of 348.00 to finish in fifth place.
"Brooks really put himself out there tonight to contend for a great finish," Geyer said. "We just did not execute at the walls the way we needed to. Mitch was able to follow up Brooks' performance this morning with a huge personal best time to put him at number two all-time.”