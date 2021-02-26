The LSU men’s swim team competed from Tuesday to Friday at the SEC Championship in Columbia, Missouri, swimming their way to records and titles. Head Coach Dave Geyer got to show off his elite men’s swim team.
Throughout the week, LSU had some strong finishes in events. On Tuesday, Luca Pfyffer was named to the 2021 SEC Men’s Community Service Team. Pfyffer is a senior at LSU and holds the third-fastest time in LSU history in the 100-Yard breaststroke. He also holds the second-fastest time in LSU history in the 200-yard breaststroke.
The men’s relays placed in the top-15 on Tuesday. The 200-yard medley relay team of Mitch Mason, Michael Petro, Brooks Curry and Miguel Velasquez had a time of 1:25.61, placing them eighth.
Spencer Adrian, David Boylan, Brian McGroarty and Emil Hassling competed in the 800-yard freestyle relay, finishing with a time of 6:29.05 that placed them 10th. Hassling is a freshman on the team and his split landed him the ninth fastest 200-Yard Freestyle in LSU history with a split of 1:36.69.
Curry broke his own school record for the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 18.97 Wednesday morning. Mason Nyboer swam the 500-Yard Freestyle with a time of 4:26.99, placing him in 34th place for his first SEC Championship competition ever.
Hassling placed 19th in the ‘C’ final by enhancing his third-best 200-Yard IM time in school history with a time of 1:45.37. He impressed Geyer by competing at a high level for his first-ever SEC final and he swam a career-best Wednesday night. Curry received a bronze medal in the 50-yard freestyle bringing home a win for LSU.
Mitch Mason broke LSU’s school record for the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 52.61. Freshman Mason qualified for the ‘A’ final by being tied for sixth Thursday morning. Geyer was proud of his freshman Mason.
Mason left his team speechless when he rebroke his own record for the 100-yard Breaststroke Thursday night. Curry once again received a bronze medal, but this time in the 200-yard freestyle. Curry racks up these medals like they are easy.
Michael Foley finished 25th overall in the 200-yard backstroke with a career-best of 1:45.58 Friday morning. Miguel Velasquez touched the wall at 1:48.84 in the 200-Yard Backstroke, finishing in 33rd Friday morning. Julian Norman swam in the 200-yard butterfly and finished with a time of 1:49.91 placing him 31st overall.
To finish off the SEC championship on Friday night, Curry brought home a silver medal in the 100-yard freestyle along with a school-record time of 41.80. David Boylan swam the 200-yard butterfly with a career-best time.