Today

Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. Thunder possible. High 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.