LSU men's tennis (2-0) is competitively active to start the season, playing four matches over a period of eight days. After facing Alcorn State twice last weekend, it immediately shifted its focus to in-state rival, UL-Lafayette, who it plays on Wednesday at 5 p.m., and UTSA Saturday at 10 a.m.

UL-Lafayette (0-2) has been arguably more active than the Tigers to start the season, travelling to Austin to face off against No. 6 Texas (where they lost 0-7) and then travelling to Tennessee three days later to face Middle Tennessee (where they lost 1-6). By the end of this week, they will have also traveled to Baton Rouge and Starkville, Ms.



Despite a clear lack of success in their first two matches, they played two strong teams within a three-day period. Texas is one of the best teams in the country and Middle Tennessee is no pushover either, finishing last season ranked No. 41 on a 13-5 record.

With that being said, it’s difficult to judge the matchup. It’s arguable that LSU is on the same level as Middle Tennessee at least, but you also have to take into account the fatigue UL-Lafayette might’ve been under after travelling to Austin, playing some of the nation’s best and then travelling all the way to Tennessee a few days later to take on another strong school.

Another thing to take into account in the rivalry aspect of this match. Co-Head Coach Chris Brandi understands that the Ragin’ Cajuns really want to beat the Tigers and will definitely bring their A-game, and that could pose a problem for the Tigers if they aren’t prepared for it.

“Look, this is a big match for them,” Brandi said. They want to come here and crush us, and this might be the best team they’ve had in the last couple of years. I know they’re well coached and if we don’t take care of business than we’re going to be in trouble.”

UTSA (1-0) can also be a problem for LSU if they’re not careful. Though they weren’t incredibly impressive last season, going 5-6 before the season abruptly ended, they did beat UL-Lafayette 5-2 and almost upset Texas by a score of 3-4. Brandi doesn’t seem convinced that this one is going to be easy.

“UTSA honestly is as talented as many of the SEC (Southeastern Conference) schools,” Brandi said. “They’re very underrated and it’s the same thing [as UL-Lafayette]. This is a big opportunity for them.”