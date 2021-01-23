UTSA (1-2) drove many Tigers to three sets, but LSU (4-0) was still able to get it done, defeating the Roadrunners 5-2. Four singles matches went to three sets, but the Tigers took two of those, along with taking the doubles point and two other singles matches.

After a rough outing against UL-Lafayette, a team that has lost by a combined score of 1-20 against their other opponents, there were questions regarding this match. One question in particular came to mind: Is it possible that UTSA could pull off the upset against the Tigers?

According to Coach Chris Brandi, UTSA was extremely underrated and talented, and the Tigers already struggled against an inferior team earlier in the week, so it was certainly possible.

“When you play teams like [UL-Lafayette] and UTSA, this is a massive match for them,” Brandi said. “They get their guys jacked up to play and we have all the pressure and honestly [UL-Lafayette] and UTSA, I knew they had good talent.”

The Tigers held those questions at bay during doubles, easily handling business with a 6-3 win from No. 60 Ronald Hohmann and Rafael Wagner and a 6-2 win from Boris Kozlov and Nick Watson. However, singles were where things got more interesting.

Boris Kozlov and Joao Graca each finished their matches in two sets to increase LSU’s lead to 3-0, but UTSA would crack the leaderboard next. Despite a hard fought second set that went to tiebreakers, Joey Thomas would drop the first point for the Tigers, losing his set 2-6, 6-7(8-10).

This would continue LSU’s losing streak in tiebreaker sets, as they had now lost five. Though the Tigers held a 3-1 lead at this point, each of the last three matches were in a third set and could go either way.

No. 90 Ronald Hohmann, who suffered a loss on Wednesday against UL-Lafayette, would be the one to vanquish any hope UTSA had to win. After struggling in the second set, he would catch fire in the third set, as he often does, clinching the match for the Tigers with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 win.

“It feels great to bounce back,” Hohmann said. “It was a rough loss in the last match we had, but I didn’t let that affect me and I got the team the win.”

Coach Brandi liked what he saw from Hohmann in his third set, especially after struggling against UL-Lafayette and in the second set against UTSA.

“In the second set it looked like he was going to lose his mind a little bit,” Brandi said. “He got it back and then took care of business in the third set. There was no doubt in the third set once he got a couple breaks.”

Tom Pisane would lose another tiebreaker set for the Tigers, but Rafael Wagner would finally break the tiebreaker-loss streak, winning his match 6-7, 6-4, 6-5 (7-4).

Coach Brandi was happy to see them get the win and believes that these problems will become sparse once some of the younger guys get more experience under them.

“We have a lot of young, talented guys that are very inexperienced,” Brandi said. “Once they learn to just settle in and hang in there and deal with the ups and downs, they can be really good.”